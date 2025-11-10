Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,641 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 181.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 362,705 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 11.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MongoDB by 875.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.97.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $361.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.41 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $385.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $319,638.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,004. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $34,213,359. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.