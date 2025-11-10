Wall Street Zen Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Hold

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $149.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $17.84.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $138.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.49 million. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

