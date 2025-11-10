Wall Street Zen Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to “Buy”

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.94.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $617.16 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $397.33 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

