Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $170.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 27.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sanmina by 200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

