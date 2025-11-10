Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 193 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Watsco by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Watsco Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WSO stock opened at $351.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.52 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.28.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

