Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,551 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of ($916.78) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

