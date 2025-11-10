Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on STVN
Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
Shares of STVN opened at €24.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €17.49 and a 12 month high of €28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.24.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stevanato Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.