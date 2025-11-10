Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STVN

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,744,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,468,000 after purchasing an additional 439,722 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,786,000 after acquiring an additional 455,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,372,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,888,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the period.

Shares of STVN opened at €24.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €17.49 and a 12 month high of €28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.24.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.