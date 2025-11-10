Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,509 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Textron Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE TXT opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.76%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

