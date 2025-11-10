Reviewing Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) & Its Rivals

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) is one of 618 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Silexion Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silexion Therapeutics N/A -$16.44 million -0.01 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors $959.30 million -$45.98 million 10.41

Silexion Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silexion Therapeutics. Silexion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -355.74% Silexion Therapeutics Competitors -1,434.05% -643.73% -28.40%

Risk and Volatility

Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silexion Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors 5450 12006 37302 1132 2.61

Silexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,588.17%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 66.44%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Silexion Therapeutics rivals beat Silexion Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

