Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on NBIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.
Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $111.28 on Monday. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Nebius Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 99.34%.The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
