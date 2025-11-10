Brokerages Set Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) Target Price at $28.17

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.1667.

SDST has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

SDST opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.23. Stardust Power has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.30). Equities analysts predict that Stardust Power will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power during the 1st quarter worth about $2,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stardust Power in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stardust Power during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

