Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 168 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,818.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,826.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,892.42. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. Weiss Ratings lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.50.

Read Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.