Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,889 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,889 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after buying an additional 4,191,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,238,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.5%

CAG stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

