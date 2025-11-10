Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $6.56 Million Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 152,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 73.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 35.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $16,233,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:SW opened at $35.81 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 120.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

