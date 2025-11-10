Head to Head Contrast: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 3 5 0 2.63 CI&T 0 2 5 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for i3 Verticals and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 73.53%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals 55.87% 3.87% 2.91% CI&T 7.27% 11.34% 6.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and CI&T”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $229.92 million 4.14 $113.34 million $5.22 5.65 CI&T $452.83 million 1.34 $29.49 million $0.24 18.73

i3 Verticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CI&T. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CI&T beats i3 Verticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities. It also provides software platforms, such as electronic healthcare records and revenue cycle management solutions; insurance adjudication, patient engagement platforms, billing, scheduling, and integrated payments solutions; and workflow software and associated professional services to medical insurance payers. In addition, the company engages in software licenses and subscriptions, transaction-based fees, ongoing software maintenance and support, and other software-related solutions; and payment processing and gateway fees, as well as other related fixed transaction or service fees. Further, it sells equipment, and offers non-software related professional services. The company offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners comprising independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, and value-added resellers. i3 Verticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About CI&T

CI&T, Inc. provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

