Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $152.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.