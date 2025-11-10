Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $6,321,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $208,271.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,721.35. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 321,470 shares of company stock valued at $26,684,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.74.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

