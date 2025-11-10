Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 574.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $108.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

