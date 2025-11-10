MFS Intermediate Income Trust $MIN Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,457 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MIN opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

