Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 458,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,294 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 356,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 306,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 48,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 294,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.