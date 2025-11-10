Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 47.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $89.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

