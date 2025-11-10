Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.85. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

