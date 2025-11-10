Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 13,726 Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. $CRF

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 35,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,468 shares in the company, valued at $90,597.20. This trade represents a 75.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,273 shares of company stock worth $420,309. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRF stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1176 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

