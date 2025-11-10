840 Shares in Woodward, Inc. $WWD Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,646,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,667,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,355,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 178,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 110,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $266.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $270.21.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

