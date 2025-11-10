Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $105.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

