Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,115 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 37,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 99.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $818.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

