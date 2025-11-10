First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,323 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.