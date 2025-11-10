Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,251 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 362.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $281.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

