SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 62.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $197.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $185.45 and a 52-week high of $245.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.03.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The firm had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $249.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

