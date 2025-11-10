Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $434,000 in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Oklo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 75.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 1,409.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OKLO. BNP Paribas upgraded Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $773,175.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,854.72. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $112.02 on Monday. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

