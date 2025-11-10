Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 98.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $207.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,634.16. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,032,047.40. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

