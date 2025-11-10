Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.08 and last traded at GBX 92.04, with a volume of 753262250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 to GBX 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 93 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 to GBX 98 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.83.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.71.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 217,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £182,694.96. Also, insider Chris Vogelzang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £42,000. Insiders have purchased 406,217 shares of company stock worth $34,122,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

