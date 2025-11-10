Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

