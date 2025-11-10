CSM Advisors LLC Invests $6.15 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 652,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 275.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 87.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 1,562.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $79,786.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,937.85. The trade was a 14.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

