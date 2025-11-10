Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 23,221 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 175.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

