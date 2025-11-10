First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Expand Energy comprises about 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $112.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on Expand Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

