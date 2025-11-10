Cypress Capital LLC Acquires 333 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $4,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

International Business Machines stock opened at $306.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.35. The stock has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.