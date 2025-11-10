What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for APD Q1 Earnings?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.50 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $235.55 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

