Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $207.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $211.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.