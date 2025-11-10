Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 186,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 142,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $199.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.04. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

