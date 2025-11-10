DA Davidson Expects Stronger Earnings for Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $449.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 68,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 118.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

See Also

