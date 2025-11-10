Stifel Canada Has Positive View of CGI Group FY2026 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stifel Canada increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the technology company will earn $6.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.47. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2027 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIB. UBS Group reduced their price target on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

NYSE GIB opened at $86.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. CGI Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. CGI Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CGI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in CGI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

