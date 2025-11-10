Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Increased Earnings for Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatrace’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT opened at $47.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.