276,777 Shares in Rein Therapeutics Inc. $RNTX Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 276,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rein Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of RNTX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. Rein Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
Insider Transactions at Rein Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 178,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $247,964.88. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $695,000. The trade was a 55.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 306,050 shares of company stock worth $423,460. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on RNTX. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Rein Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $6.00 target price on Rein Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Rein Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rein Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Rein Therapeutics Profile
Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.
