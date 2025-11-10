Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,247.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 87,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.