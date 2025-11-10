Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Urban Edge Properties $UE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. CWM LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $79,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 85.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 2.3%

UE opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.25. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The firm had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

