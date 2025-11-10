Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,165 Shares of First Community Bancshares, Inc. $FCBC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Community Bancshares were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 224.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First Community Bancshares by 19.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FCBC opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. First Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 26.76%.The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million.

First Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. First Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.