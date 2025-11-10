Huntington National Bank Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total transaction of $184,363.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,154.64. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,838 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $370.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.58 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDCC. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

Read Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

