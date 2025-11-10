Sigma Planning Corp Has $365,000 Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 227,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 67.2% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 421,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Devon Energy by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $33.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.