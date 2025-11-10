Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Century Communities by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CCS opened at $59.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $95.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

